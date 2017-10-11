DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) Shares Gap Up to $54.32

DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (NYSE:DVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.23, but opened at $54.32. DaVita HealthCare Partners shares last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 2,674,991 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. TheStreet lowered DaVita HealthCare Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita HealthCare Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita HealthCare Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.399 and a beta of 0.90.

DaVita HealthCare Partners (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. DaVita HealthCare Partners had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. DaVita HealthCare Partners’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita HealthCare Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DaVita HealthCare Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita HealthCare Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita HealthCare Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita HealthCare Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Equity Corporation acquired a new position in DaVita HealthCare Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita HealthCare Partners Company Profile

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

