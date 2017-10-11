DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DAVIDsTEA INC. is a beverage company. The company offer proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DAVIDsTEA INC. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) opened at 4.20 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. DAVIDsTEA had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DAVIDsTEA will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTEA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 89,917 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,383,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc is engaged in the retail and online sale of tea, tea accessories, and food and beverages in Canada and in the United States. The Company’s segments include Canada and the U.S. The Company is a branded retailer of specialty tea, offering approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages primarily through approximately 190 DAVIDsTEA stores, which are operated by the Company, and its Website, davidstea.com.

