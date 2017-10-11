Davidson & Garrard Inc. Sells 319 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Davidson & Garrard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Davidson & Garrard Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2,314.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,552,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,149,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,231 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9,061.9% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) opened at 78.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $76.76 and a 1-year high of $97.77.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on The Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

