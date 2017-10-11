Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dave & Buster's shares have outpaced the industry over the past year. The company’s unique business model with increased dependence on gaming sets it apart and we expect the company’s entertainment business to carry the growth story forward. Consistent efforts to build sales and improve margins through various initiatives have also been key growth drivers. In this regard, continual opening of stores, menu innovation, launch of games, and the Fun American New Gourmet and beverage options are expected to continue boosting its top and bottom lines. In fact, the second quarter of fiscal 2017 marked the 12th successive earnings beat for the company. However, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model might hurt profits, while a soft consumer spending environment in the U.S. restaurant space could impact comps.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ PLAY) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. 162,556 shares of the stock were exchanged. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $153,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. King sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,549.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $3,565,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,033,000 after purchasing an additional 141,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,912,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,022,000 after purchasing an additional 411,339 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,851,000 after purchasing an additional 95,338 shares during the period.

Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Fun American New Gourmet entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

