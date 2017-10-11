Cypress Capital Group Takes Position in Waters Corporation (WAT)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Waters Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waters Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Waters Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Waters Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE WAT) traded up 0.28% on Wednesday, hitting $185.52. 148,300 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.08. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.35 and a 52-week high of $190.39.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Waters Corporation had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $558.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post $7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,500 shares of Waters Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $628,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 18,400 shares of Waters Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $3,418,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,777.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Waters Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Waters Corporation Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

