Cypress Capital Group Lowers Position in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 32,666.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 143.7% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) traded down 0.044% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.705. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,694 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.248 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.28%.

Conagra Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

