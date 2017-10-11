Cypress Capital Group Has $1.83 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,441 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 4,150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) traded down 0.05% on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,222 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.84. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.75 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hoyt sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $121,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet M. Hansen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $205,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,417.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

