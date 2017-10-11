CVR Refining, (CVRR) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

CVR Refining, (NYSE: CVRR) is one of 38 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CVR Refining, to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CVR Refining LP alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CVR Refining, and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Refining, 1 5 1 0 2.00 CVR Refining, Competitors 361 1703 2120 108 2.46

CVR Refining, currently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.20%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies have a potential upside of 9.89%. Given CVR Refining,’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVR Refining, has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of CVR Refining, shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Refining, and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Refining, 1.02% 3.99% 2.25% CVR Refining, Competitors -1.60% 2.03% 1.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVR Refining, and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Refining, $5.19 billion $230.60 million 31.67 CVR Refining, Competitors $45.68 billion $4.44 billion 23.07

CVR Refining,’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CVR Refining,. CVR Refining, is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CVR Refining, has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Refining,’s peers have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CVR Refining, peers beat CVR Refining, on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CVR Refining,

CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016. In addition, it also controlled and operated supporting logistics assets, including approximately 340 miles of active owned and leased pipelines, approximately 150 crude oil transports, a network of crude oil gathering tank farms, approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage and over 4.5 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Refining LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Refining LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.