Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.2% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BlackRock by 48.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in BlackRock by 35.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $476.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE BLK) traded up 0.366% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.195. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,636 shares. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.84 and a 12 month high of $474.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.425 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $5.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.43. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post $21.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

In other news, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total transaction of $1,526,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total transaction of $108,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,015. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/cubist-systematic-strategies-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.