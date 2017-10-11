Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 28,444 Shares of Olin Corporation (OLN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Olin Corporation were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olin Corporation by 7,604.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,895,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Olin Corporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,670,000 after purchasing an additional 274,853 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Olin Corporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Olin Corporation by 5.1% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,039,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,449,000 after purchasing an additional 386,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Olin Corporation by 28.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,098,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin Corporation alerts:

In other Olin Corporation news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $498,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen C. Curley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,214.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation (NYSE OLN) traded down 0.94% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.71. 59,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 138.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. Olin Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). Olin Corporation had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Corporation will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Olin Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Olin Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Olin Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Olin Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Olin Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Olin Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 28,444 Shares of Olin Corporation (OLN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/cubist-systematic-strategies-llc-acquires-28444-shares-of-olin-corporation-oln.html.

Olin Corporation Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.