Cubic Corporation (CUB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Get Cubic Corporation alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cubic Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Cubic Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Cubic Corporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Cubic Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on Cubic Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cubic Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.40.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE CUB) opened at 53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The company’s market cap is $1.45 billion. Cubic Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $55.65.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.86). Cubic Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $361.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cubic Corporation will post ($0.58) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cubic Corporation (CUB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/cubic-corporation-cub-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Cubic Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -22.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cubic Corporation by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Cubic Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.