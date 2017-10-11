Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $464,000 Position in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 137,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Chevron Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Chevron Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of Chevron Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of Chevron Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $4,329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE CVX) opened at 118.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average is $108.06. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $119.82.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $119.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron Corporation to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

