CSX Corporation (CSX) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Ground Freight & Logistics” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CSX Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CSX Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSX Corporation 15.46% 16.93% 5.57% CSX Corporation Competitors 10.86% 15.03% 5.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of CSX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of CSX Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSX Corporation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CSX Corporation $11.55 billion $5.20 billion 27.43 CSX Corporation Competitors $5.92 billion $1.74 billion -4.84

CSX Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. CSX Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CSX Corporation has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSX Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CSX Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSX Corporation pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CSX Corporation lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CSX Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSX Corporation 1 8 17 0 2.62 CSX Corporation Competitors 181 1290 1790 70 2.53

CSX Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $54.23, indicating a potential upside of 3.51%. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies have a potential upside of 10.26%. Given CSX Corporation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSX Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CSX Corporation beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About CSX Corporation

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The Company categorizes its products into three primary lines of business: merchandise, intermodal and coal. The Company’s intermodal business links customers to railroads through trucks and terminals. The Company’s merchandise business consists of shipments in markets, such as agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals and forest products. The Company’s coal business transports domestic coal, coke and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers and industrial plants, as well as export coal to deep-water port facilities.

