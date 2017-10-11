CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

CRY has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

CryoLife (CRY) opened at 23.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a PE ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 0.92. CryoLife has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $24.00.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CryoLife will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $2,751,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,761.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,050 shares of company stock worth $3,769,825. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CryoLife by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

