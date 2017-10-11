Croft Leominster Inc. Maintains Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Croft Leominster Inc. held its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.1% of Croft Leominster Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Croft Leominster Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2,798.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,168,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,046,000 after purchasing an additional 97,678,337 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,268.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,590,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412,177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,221,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,676 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $215,402,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 801.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,704 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/croft-leominster-inc-maintains-stake-in-morgan-stanley-ms.html.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) traded down 0.34% on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,020 shares. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. HSBC Holdings plc set a $54.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $53.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $10,036,417.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,602,609 shares in the company, valued at $75,739,301.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 25,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $1,202,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,708 shares in the company, valued at $9,182,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.