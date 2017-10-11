Croft Leominster Inc. Has $6,154,000 Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Croft Leominster Inc. held its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 1.5% of Croft Leominster Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Croft Leominster Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4,542.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,407,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,591,000 after buying an additional 10,183,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,363,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,547,000 after buying an additional 253,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,658,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,479,000 after buying an additional 146,836 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,313,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,943,000 after buying an additional 3,687,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,500,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,708,000 after buying an additional 412,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/croft-leominster-inc-has-6154000-holdings-in-kansas-city-southern-ksu.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

In other news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $433,702.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $617,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,014.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,522,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.69. 294,624 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.81 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post $5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Kansas City Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.