Croft Leominster Inc. Has $4,383,000 Holdings in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Croft Leominster Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. owned 0.06% of Allegion PLC worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion PLC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion PLC by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Allegion PLC by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegion PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegion PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Allegion PLC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE ALLE) traded up 0.268% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.045. 310,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.439 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.37 million. Allegion PLC had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 198.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Allegion PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,037,131.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

