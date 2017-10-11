Critical Survey: National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) and Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) and Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares National Beverage Corp. and Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage Corp. 13.38% 49.70% 32.30% Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated 1.23% 15.49% 2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Beverage Corp. and Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage Corp. 2 1 0 0 1.33 Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Beverage Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $85.67, suggesting a potential downside of 23.69%. Given National Beverage Corp.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe National Beverage Corp. is more favorable than Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated.

Volatility & Risk

National Beverage Corp. has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of National Beverage Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated shares are held by institutional investors. 75.2% of National Beverage Corp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Beverage Corp. and Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage Corp. $869.64 million 6.01 $189.51 million $2.50 44.90 Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated $3.73 billion 0.56 $251.76 million $4.91 45.48

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than National Beverage Corp.. National Beverage Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. National Beverage Corp. does not pay a dividend. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

National Beverage Corp. beats Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Beverage Corp.

National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets and sells a diverse portfolio of flavored beverage products primarily in North America. The Company’s brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks and juices, and carbonated soft drinks in a range of flavors, including regular, sugar-free and reduced calorie options. In addition, the Company produces soft drinks for certain retailers, such as allied brands. The Company’s portfolio of Power+ Brands includes LaCroix, LaCroix Curate, LaCroix NiCola and Shasta sparkling water products; Rip It energy drinks and shots, and Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals and Mr. Pure juice and juice-based products. The Company’s carbonated soft drinks include Shasta and Faygo, iconic brands. The Company had, as of April 30, 2016, 12 production facilities located near metropolitan markets across the continental United States.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated produces, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The Company’s segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. Majority of its total bottle/can volume to retail customers consist of products of The Coca-Cola Company. It also distributes products for various other beverage brands, including Dr Pepper, Sundrop and Monster Energy. The Company’s product offerings include both sparkling and still beverages. Sparkling beverages are carbonated beverages and the Company’s principal sparkling beverage is Coca-Cola. Still beverages include energy products and noncarbonated beverages, such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices and sports drinks. There are two main categories of sales, which include bottle/can sales and other sales.

