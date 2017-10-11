Critical Survey: Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) vs. Its Peers

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) is one of 95 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mirati Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics N/A -101.85% -86.50% Mirati Therapeutics Competitors -910.58% -183.99% -27.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics N/A -$73.47 million -4.15 Mirati Therapeutics Competitors $224.52 million $58.08 million -1.09

Mirati Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70 Mirati Therapeutics Competitors 122 463 1154 11 2.60

Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential downside of 11.40%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 60.52%. Given Mirati Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mirati Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companys clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

