Critical Comparison: Bel Fuse (BELFB) versus Its Rivals

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB) is one of 32 public companies in the “Electronic Component” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bel Fuse to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bel Fuse pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic Component” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 51.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bel Fuse and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse $492.63 million $46.37 million 24.19 Bel Fuse Competitors $894.66 million $186.07 million 11.35

Bel Fuse’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bel Fuse. Bel Fuse is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Bel Fuse has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bel Fuse’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bel Fuse and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bel Fuse Competitors 42 258 466 6 2.56

Bel Fuse presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.54%. As a group, “Electronic Component” companies have a potential downside of 10.18%. Given Bel Fuse’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Bel Fuse and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse 3.44% 11.61% 4.38% Bel Fuse Competitors 1.90% -2.19% 0.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bel Fuse rivals beat Bel Fuse on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc. (Bel) designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. The Company’s products include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection, and connectivity solutions. The Company’s operating segments are North America, Asia and Europe. The Company markets magnetic solutions under the brand names, including Bel, TRP, MagJack and Signal. The Company markets power solutions and protection under the brand names, which include Bel Power Solutions, Power-One and Melcher. The Company markets connectivity solutions under the brand names Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex and Stewart Connector. The Company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s portfolio of products has application in the automotive, medical and consumer electronics markets.

