Critical Analysis: Teck Resources (TECK) and The Competition

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Teck Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Teck Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 1 0 21 0 2.91 Teck Resources Competitors 871 2854 3009 77 2.34

Teck Resources currently has a consensus price target of $31.65, suggesting a potential upside of 40.87%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Teck Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Teck Resources has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teck Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 17.93% 13.01% 6.62% Teck Resources Competitors -42,378.23% -5.74% -4.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teck Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $9.52 billion $3.94 billion 8.45 Teck Resources Competitors $6.77 billion $2.77 billion -17.22

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Teck Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Teck Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Teck Resources pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 41.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Teck Resources beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate. The corporate segment includes all of its activities in commodities other than copper, coal, zinc and energy. Through its interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile and Peru, the Company is a seaborne exporter of steelmaking coal, and producer of copper and mined zinc. It also produces lead, molybdenum, silver, and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers. In addition, the Company owns interest in the Fort Hills oil sands project and interests in other assets in the Athabasca region of Alberta. It is engaged in advancing porphyry copper projects in Canada, Chile, Peru, the United States and Turkey.

