Critical Analysis: Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) versus Liberty Media Corporation (BATRK)

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) and Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sinclair Broadcast Group and Liberty Media Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair Broadcast Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Liberty Media Corporation 1 0 0 0 1.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus price target of $48.60, indicating a potential upside of 57.79%. Liberty Media Corporation has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Liberty Media Corporation does not pay a dividend. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Liberty Media Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sinclair Broadcast Group and Liberty Media Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair Broadcast Group $2.82 billion 1.12 $893.47 million $2.90 10.62 Liberty Media Corporation $308.00 million 4.02 -$11.00 million ($2.31) -10.84

Sinclair Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation. Liberty Media Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sinclair Broadcast Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sinclair Broadcast Group and Liberty Media Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair Broadcast Group 9.70% 32.06% 4.29% Liberty Media Corporation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group beats Liberty Media Corporation on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it. It also owns digital and Internet media products that are complementary to its portfolio of television station related digital properties. It focuses on offering marketing solutions to advertisers. Its other business consists of original networks and content, digital and Internet solutions, technical services and other non-media investments.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Live Nation). The Company’s segments are SIRIUS XM, and Corporate and other. SIRIUS XM provides a subscription-based satellite radio service. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. The Company also owns a portfolio of minority equity investments in publicly traded media companies, including Time Warner, Inc. and Viacom, Inc. SIRIUS XM transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through two satellite radio systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.