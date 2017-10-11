Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s (CPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE CPG) opened at 7.80 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company’s market capitalization is $4.25 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $605.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corporation will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is -51.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 80.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,360,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,170,000 after buying an additional 8,628,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after buying an additional 592,496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,005,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,245,000 after buying an additional 223,642 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 32.7% during the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 4,146,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after buying an additional 1,021,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,105,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after buying an additional 626,506 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

