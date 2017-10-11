Cray Inc (CRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cray in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAY. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cray by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cray by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cray by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cray by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) opened at 19.50 on Wednesday. Cray has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $783.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.34. Cray had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cray will post ($1.13) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other.

