Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,248,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $544,809,000 after purchasing an additional 129,106 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 33,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 124,642 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (down previously from $191.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $481,760. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 156.87 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $183.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.88 and a 200 day moving average of $164.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

