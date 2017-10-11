Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $6.76 Million Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lessened its position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,098 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 5,984.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,181,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,613 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,486,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 592,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,132,000 after acquiring an additional 381,600 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 26,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) opened at 55.93 on Wednesday. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

