Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Receives $113.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copa Holdings, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on shares of Copa Holdings, from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa Holdings, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Copa Holdings, in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Copa Holdings, in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) traded down 1.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $128.40. 233,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Copa Holdings, has a 1-year low of $83.33 and a 1-year high of $134.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $578.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.47 million. Copa Holdings, had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, will post $8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Copa Holdings,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Copa Holdings,’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 9.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, during the first quarter worth $219,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 50.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa Holdings,

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

