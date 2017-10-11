Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) by 267.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 59,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.11.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) traded up 0.70% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.61. 61,355 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.16. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.73 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Remmell sold 9,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $2,309,187.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,973.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $974,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

