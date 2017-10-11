Contrasting Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) and Its Competitors

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) is one of 25 public companies in the “Entertainment Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Twenty-First Century Fox to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twenty-First Century Fox and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Twenty-First Century Fox $28.50 billion $7.11 billion 16.84 Twenty-First Century Fox Competitors $6.27 billion $1.49 billion 155.85

Twenty-First Century Fox has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Twenty-First Century Fox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Twenty-First Century Fox and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twenty-First Century Fox 0 5 16 0 2.76 Twenty-First Century Fox Competitors 104 475 1229 24 2.64

Twenty-First Century Fox presently has a consensus target price of $33.53, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies have a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Twenty-First Century Fox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twenty-First Century Fox is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Twenty-First Century Fox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Twenty-First Century Fox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Twenty-First Century Fox has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twenty-First Century Fox’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twenty-First Century Fox and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twenty-First Century Fox 10.36% 22.46% 7.19% Twenty-First Century Fox Competitors 2.67% 10.87% 3.53%

Dividends

Twenty-First Century Fox pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Twenty-First Century Fox pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution. The Television segment is engaged in the operation of broadcast television stations and the broadcasting of network programming in the United States. The Filmed Entertainment segment is engaged in the production and acquisition of live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in all formats in all entertainment media, and the production and licensing of television programming around the world. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment consists primarily of corporate overhead and eliminations, and other businesses.

