Contrasting Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) and Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ: TMHC) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) are both small-cap cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Taylor Morrison Home Corp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taylor Morrison Home Corp and Beazer Homes USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home Corp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Beazer Homes USA 1 3 1 0 2.00

Taylor Morrison Home Corp presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.15%. Given Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taylor Morrison Home Corp is more favorable than Beazer Homes USA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home Corp and Beazer Homes USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home Corp $3.73 billion 0.44 $344.81 million N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA $1.88 billion 0.33 $74.43 million ($0.08) -240.59

Taylor Morrison Home Corp has higher revenue and earnings than Beazer Homes USA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home Corp and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home Corp 6.16% 9.57% 5.34% Beazer Homes USA -0.14% 3.01% 0.88%

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home Corp beats Beazer Homes USA on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title). It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names. The Company also provides financial services to customers through its mortgage subsidiary, TMHF, and title insurance and closing settlement services through its title company, Inspired Title.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. is a geographically diversified homebuilder. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had operations in 13 states within over three geographic regions in the United States. The Company’s segments include West, East and Southeast. The Company markets and sells its products through its Website, www.beazer.com; mobile site, m.beazer.com; real estate listing sites, online advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage, as well as other activities. It offers lender choice and personalization. The Company’s Choice Plans allows buyers to choose living areas, such as the kitchen and master bathroom. Its West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. Its East segment includes Indiana, Maryland/Delaware, Tennessee and Virginia. Its Southeast segment includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.