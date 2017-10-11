Contrasting Biogen (BIIB) and Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Alimera Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 28.10% 37.42% 20.12% Alimera Sciences -68.58% N/A -36.39%

Volatility and Risk

Biogen has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimera Sciences has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Biogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biogen and Alimera Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $11.72 billion 6.00 $6.42 billion $15.23 21.85 Alimera Sciences $35.96 million 2.59 -$16.78 million ($0.39) -3.46

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Alimera Sciences. Alimera Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Biogen and Alimera Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 11 12 1 2.58 Alimera Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biogen presently has a consensus target price of $332.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.25%. Alimera Sciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given Alimera Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats Alimera Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). It also has a collaboration agreement with Genentech, Inc. (Genentech), a member of the Roche Group, with respect to RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other conditions, GAZYVA indicated for the treatment of CLL and follicular lymphoma, and other anti-CD20 therapies. The Company’s product candidate includes OCREVUS; Biosimilar adalimumab; Aducanumab; E2609; BIIB074; BAN2401; Opicinumab; CIRARA; BIIB061; BIIB054; BIIB067, and BIIB068.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The Company’s product is ILUVIEN, which is developed to treat diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. In the United States, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of DME in patients who have been treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a rise in intraocular pressure (IOP). In the European Economic Area (EEA) countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies.

