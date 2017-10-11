Contrasting Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) and Its Peers

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bio-Techne Corp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Bio-Techne Corp alerts:

Bio-Techne Corp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne Corp’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bio-Techne Corp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bio-Techne Corp pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 66.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bio-Techne Corp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bio-Techne Corp Competitors 467 2229 6124 117 2.66

Bio-Techne Corp presently has a consensus target price of $126.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Bio-Techne Corp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bio-Techne Corp is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bio-Techne Corp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corp $563.00 million $186.35 million 63.04 Bio-Techne Corp Competitors $207.83 million -$2.34 million 0.16

Bio-Techne Corp has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Bio-Techne Corp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne Corp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corp 12.93% 14.19% 8.43% Bio-Techne Corp Competitors -4,016.45% -107.70% -42.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Bio-Techne Corp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Bio-Techne Corp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corp beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Bio-Techne Corp

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world. The Clinical Controls segment develops and manufactures controls, calibrators, immunoassays and other reagents for the global clinical market. The Protein Platforms segment develops and commercializes systems and consumables for protein analysis. It markets immunoassays on different testing platforms, including microtiter-plate based kits sold under the trade name Quantikine, and immunoassays based on planar spotted surfaces and microfluidic-based multiplex immunoassays on automated testing platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.