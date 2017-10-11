Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) traded down 1.08% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,070 shares. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consumer Portfolio Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, major shareholder Second Curve Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $59,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,750 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 44,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 53.2% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans.

