CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

CNX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a $21.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.37.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE CNX) traded up 0.49% on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. 537,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.77 billion.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.79 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 202.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 78.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 40,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

