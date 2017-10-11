ConocoPhillips (COP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media stories about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the energy producer an impact score of 46.9028996296426 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank set a $54.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company set a $55.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) traded up 0.57% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock’s market cap is $59.86 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.98%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

