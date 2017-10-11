Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 8.9% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $56,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 196.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 831,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,051,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price objective on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) opened at 254.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.34. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $208.38 and a 1-year high of $255.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2346 per share. This represents a $4.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/connors-investor-services-inc-grows-stake-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.