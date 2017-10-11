Conning Inc. Has $35.08 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,140,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,058,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2,550.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,051,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,834,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,387,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,153,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,295,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,606,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,981 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,520,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,640,000 after acquiring an additional 593,756 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $394,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE UPS) opened at 118.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $120.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

