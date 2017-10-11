Comparing Suffolk Bancorp (SCNB) & Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Suffolk Bancorp (NYSE: SCNB) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Suffolk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Triumph Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Suffolk Bancorp pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Suffolk Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suffolk Bancorp 18.59% 6.97% 0.70% Triumph Bancorp 15.93% 7.85% 0.84%

Volatility and Risk

Suffolk Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Suffolk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Suffolk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suffolk Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suffolk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A $1.66 24.34 Triumph Bancorp $143.88 million 4.02 $29.57 million $1.64 19.57

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Suffolk Bancorp. Triumph Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suffolk Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Suffolk Bancorp and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suffolk Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Triumph Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67

Suffolk Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.83%. Given Suffolk Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Suffolk Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Suffolk Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suffolk Bancorp

Suffolk Bancorp is the bank holding company for Suffolk County National Bank of Riverhead (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank, which offers commercial and retail banking services to its customers. The Bank makes commercial real estate floating and fixed rate loans, multifamily and mixed use commercial loans primarily in the boroughs of New York City, commercial and industrial loans to manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, developers/contractors and retailers and agricultural loans. The Bank finances its activities through a combination of deposits, including demand, saving, negotiable order of withdrawal and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, and short-term borrowings, which could include federal funds with correspondent banks, securities sold under agreements to repurchase and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services. The Banking segment includes the operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under its Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Asset Management segment includes the operations of Triumph Capital Advisors, LLC with revenue derived from fees for providing other services related to collateralized loan obligation funds. The Corporate segment includes holding company financing and investment activities and management and administrative expenses to support the overall operations of the Company.

