Comparing Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) & Its Rivals

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) is one of 105 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Marvell Technology Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group 10.97% 9.99% 8.66% Marvell Technology Group Competitors -47.37% -0.05% -0.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group $2.38 billion $502.80 million 36.29 Marvell Technology Group Competitors $4.62 billion $1.36 billion 83.94

Marvell Technology Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Marvell Technology Group. Marvell Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Marvell Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marvell Technology Group pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 58.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group’s peers have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group 1 8 14 0 2.57 Marvell Technology Group Competitors 908 4727 8639 360 2.58

Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.27, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution. Its product portfolio includes devices for storage, networking and connectivity. In storage, it is engaged in data storage controller solutions spanning consumer, mobile, desktop and enterprise markets. Its storage solutions enable customers to engineer products for hard disk drives and solid state drives. Its networking products address end markets in cloud, enterprise, small and medium business and service provider networks. The Company’s connectivity products address end markets in consumer, enterprise, desktop, service provider networks and automotive.

