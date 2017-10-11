Comparing Inventure Foods (SNAK) & Its Peers

Inventure Foods (NASDAQ: SNAK) is one of 50 public companies in the “Food Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Inventure Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Inventure Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Inventure Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inventure Foods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Inventure Foods $255.01 million $3.31 million -2.30 Inventure Foods Competitors $8.38 billion $1.05 billion 22.31

Inventure Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inventure Foods. Inventure Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inventure Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventure Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inventure Foods Competitors 264 1500 1855 53 2.46

Inventure Foods currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. As a group, “Food Processing” companies have a potential downside of 1.48%. Given Inventure Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inventure Foods is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Inventure Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventure Foods -19.06% -38.89% -5.30% Inventure Foods Competitors 4.08% 11.36% 4.77%

Volatility & Risk

Inventure Foods has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventure Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.72, meaning that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inventure Foods peers beat Inventure Foods on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Inventure Foods Company Profile

Inventure Foods, Inc. is a marketer and manufacturer of healthy/natural and indulgent specialty snack food brands. The Company operates in two segments: frozen products and snack products. The frozen products segment produces frozen fruits, vegetables, beverages and frozen desserts for sale primarily to groceries, club stores and mass merchandisers. The snack products segment produces potato chips, kettle chips, potato crisps, potato skins, pellet snacks, sheeted dough products and extruded products for sale primarily to snack food distributors and retailers. The products sold under its snack products segment includes products considered part of the indulgent specialty snack food category, as well as products considered part of the healthy/natural food category. Its Frozen Products segment’s brands include Rader Farms and Jamba. Its Snack Products segment’s brands include Boulder Canyon, Nathan’s Famous, T.G.I. Friday’s, Poore Brothers, Bob’s Texas Style and Vidalia.

