Comparing Cabela’s (CAB) & EVINE Live (EVLV)

Cabela’s (NYSE: CAB) and EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Cabela’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of EVINE Live shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Cabela’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of EVINE Live shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cabela’s and EVINE Live, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabela’s 0 4 1 0 2.20 EVINE Live 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cabela’s presently has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.02%. EVINE Live has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 85.84%. Given EVINE Live’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVINE Live is more favorable than Cabela’s.

Risk and Volatility

Cabela’s has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVINE Live has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabela’s and EVINE Live’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabela’s $4.06 billion 1.04 $463.18 million $1.94 31.70 EVINE Live $647.45 million 0.11 $12.69 million ($0.11) -10.27

Cabela’s has higher revenue and earnings than EVINE Live. EVINE Live is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabela’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cabela’s and EVINE Live’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabela’s 3.29% 8.60% 1.98% EVINE Live -1.08% -8.38% -2.45%

Summary

Cabela’s beats EVINE Live on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabela’s Company Profile

Cabela’s Incorporated is an omni-channel retailer of hunting, fishing, camping, shooting sports and related outdoor merchandise. The Company offers its customers a selection of national and regional brand products, including its Cabela’s brand. The Company’s segments include Merchandising and Financial Services. The Merchandising segment sells products and services through the Company’s retail stores, its e-commerce Websites (Cabelas.com and Cabelas.ca), and its catalogs. The United States merchandising and Canada merchandising operating segments have been aggregated into its Merchandising segment. The Financial Services segment issues co-branded credit cards, which are available through all of its channels. The Company’s product assortment includes merchandise and equipment for hunting, fishing, marine use, camping, and recreational sport shooting, along with casual and outdoor apparel and footwear, optics, vehicle accessories, and gifts and home furnishings with an outdoor theme.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc. is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories. In addition, it offers a collection of men’s and women’s watches from classic to modern designs. It features home decor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories and home furnishings. Its beauty assortment features a range of skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products. It also offers a range of apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories and footwear.

