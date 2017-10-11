CommVault Systems (CVLT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Media stories about CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CommVault Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.8266633142432 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get CommVault Systems Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ CVLT) opened at 62.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1094.74 and a beta of 1.40.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Al Bunte sold 30,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,800,360.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,491,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $247,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,247 shares of company stock worth $3,521,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CommVault Systems (CVLT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/commvault-systems-cvlt-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-17.html.

About CommVault Systems

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.