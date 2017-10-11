Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $434,000 in Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ctrip.com International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ctrip.com International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ctrip.com International by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ctrip.com International by 1,025.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331,299 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Ctrip.com International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ctrip.com International Ltd. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ctrip.com International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $434,000 in Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/coldstream-capital-management-inc-invests-434000-in-ctrip-com-international-ltd-ctrp.html.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ CTRP) traded down 1.74% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 728,912 shares. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Ctrip.com International had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ctrip.com International, Ltd. will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Ctrip.com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.com International Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.com International Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.