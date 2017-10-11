Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSE:MDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,613,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSE MDY) traded up 0.01% on Wednesday, hitting $330.65. The stock had a trading volume of 84,744 shares. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a one year low of $268.25 and a one year high of $331.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $1.4451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

