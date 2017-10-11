Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Position Trimmed by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 3,470.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,747,905 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,425,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,606,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,545,109 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,413,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,065,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,664,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,444,391,000 after purchasing an additional 435,142 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,706,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $875,339,000 after purchasing an additional 557,035 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,430.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,324 shares of company stock valued at $20,518,833 in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) traded down 0.939% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.305. 754,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.495 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

