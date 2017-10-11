Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,126 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCE. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 74,286.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 249,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 248,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners PLC alerts:

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) opened at 41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/coca-cola-european-partners-plc-cce-stake-lessened-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC Company Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.