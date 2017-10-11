Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Position Lowered by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (NYSE KO) opened at 45.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 154.17%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr raised shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS AG raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

In other news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 180,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $8,312,140.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,719.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $402,234.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,835 shares of company stock worth $16,874,246 in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

