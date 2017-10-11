Coach, Inc. (COH) Downgraded by Consumer Edge to “Neutral”

Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Consumer Edge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COH. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Coach to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Coach to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $42.00 target price on Coach and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Coach from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Coach in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Coach (NYSE:COH) opened at 40.00 on Wednesday. Coach has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coach had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coach will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coach news, SVP Melinda Brown sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $340,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Kahn sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $187,338.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,030.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Coach by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,175 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coach by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coach by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coach by 0.5% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Coach by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coach

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

