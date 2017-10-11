CNX Coal Resources LP (CNXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CNX Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CNXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CNX Coal Resources LP is engaged in production of thermal coal. It manages and develops CONSOL Energy’s active thermal coal operations primarily in Pennsylvania. The company sells its coal to electric utilities. CNX Coal Resources LP is based in CANONSBURG, United States. “

Get CNX Coal Resources LP alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNX Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $20.00 price target on shares of CNX Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Coal Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNX Coal Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNX Coal Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

CNX Coal Resources (NYSE CNXC) opened at 15.40 on Monday. CNX Coal Resources has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $359.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.48.

CNX Coal Resources (NYSE:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). CNX Coal Resources had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Coal Resources will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/cnx-coal-resources-lp-cnxc-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at $676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Coal Resources by 94.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Coal Resources by 23.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 208,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 39,868 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in CNX Coal Resources by 72.1% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 243,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Coal Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Coal Resources

CNX Coal Resources LP is a producer of high-British thermal units (Btu) thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It is engaged in the management and development of coal operations of CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) in Pennsylvania. It holds interest in, and operational control over, CONSOL Energy’s Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal that is sold primarily to electric utilities in the eastern United States.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Coal Resources LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Coal Resources LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.