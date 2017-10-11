CM Seven Star Acquisition (CMSSU) Announces October 23rd IPO

CM Seven Star Acquisition (CMSSU) is planning to raise $150 million in an IPO on the week of October 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 15,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

CM Seven Star Acquisition has a market cap of $191.3 million.

EarlyBirdCapital acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

CM Seven Star Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We were formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to as a “target business.” Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic location. We do not have any specific business combination under consideration and we have not (nor has anyone on our behalf), directly or indirectly, contacted any prospective target business or had any substantive discussions, formal or otherwise, with respect to such a transaction. “.

CM Seven Star Acquisition was founded in 2016 and has 5 employees. The company is located at Suite 1003-1004, 10/F, ICBC Tower, Three Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 6358 5597.

